'Strong reservations' about reopening of controversial village travellers site

The travellers site at Bawburgh which was closed in July 2020 - Credit: Archant

Plans to reopen a traveller site in a Norfolk village which had previously closed after fire, thefts and assaults has prompted fresh concerns.

South Norfolk Council wants to reopen the plot off Long Lane in Bawburgh, near the Costessey park and ride site, which is intended for gypsies and travellers to stay for short periods.

On Wednesday, September 21, councillors have been asked to approve a series of improvement works to the site, including new CCTV.

Bawburgh Parish Council has said ahead of the meeting that it has "strong reservations" about the plans due to past experiences, which resulted in the site being closed for over two years.

The village sign at Bawburgh depictung St Walstan. Picture: Dr Andrew Tullett - Credit: Archant

The area - designated a 'temporary stopping place' (TSP) - first opened in 2014 with six pitches.

But the area had to be shut in July 2020 following a series of issues.

A report by officers at South Norfolk Council that was published in February last year said: “There have been occasions when officers visiting the TSP have been threatened and indeed assaulted by individuals living on the site, causing understandable reticence and lone working issues.”

There was also an out-of-control blaze on the site, allegedly caused by residents burning waste.

The report suggested fires were a regular occurrence, possibly as a way of disposing of fly-tipped waste.

The clean-up of the site resulted in 24 tonnes of material being removed at a cost of £4,910 to the council.

At a meeting in June 2021, officers also said rent collection had been “problematic” in the past, with periods where occupants failed to pay at all.

A series of measures to improve safety and security are being presented to councillors on the development committee, including new gates, fencing and CCTV.

An automatic bollard will also be installed at the entrance to the site with automatic number plate recognition.

Last year, councillors agreed occupants will be allowed a maximum stay of six weeks, with an extension to three months with approval by the council.

The weekly rate is also due to increase from £40 to £50 per week, per pitch.