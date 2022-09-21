New safety measures to be installed at travellers site

The travellers site at Bawburgh which has been closed. Photo: Archant - Credit: Archant

Plans to install new safety measures at a travellers site, which closed after a fire, have been approved.

South Norfolk Council wants to reopen the plot off Long Lane in Bawburgh, near the Costessey park and ride site, which is intended for gypsies and travellers to stay for short periods.

On Wednesday, September 21, councillors unanimously approved a series of improvement works to the plot, including new gates, fencing and CCTV.

An automatic bollard will also be installed at the entrance to the site with automatic number plate recognition.

The new measures should allow the area to reopen after it closed in July 2020.

A report by officers at South Norfolk Council that was published in February last year said: “There have been occasions when officers visiting the TSP have been threatened and indeed assaulted by individuals living on the site, causing understandable reticence and lone working issues.”

There was also an out-of-control blaze on the site, reportedly caused by burning waste.