News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

New safety measures to be installed at travellers site

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 11:59 AM September 21, 2022
The travellers site at Bawburgh which has been closed. Photo: Archant

The travellers site at Bawburgh which has been closed. Photo: Archant - Credit: Archant

Plans to install new safety measures at a travellers site, which closed after a fire, have been approved.

South Norfolk Council wants to reopen the plot off Long Lane in Bawburgh, near the Costessey park and ride site, which is intended for gypsies and travellers to stay for short periods.

On Wednesday, September 21, councillors unanimously approved a series of improvement works to the plot, including new gates, fencing and CCTV.

An automatic bollard will also be installed at the entrance to the site with automatic number plate recognition.

The new measures should allow the area to reopen after it closed in July 2020.

A report by officers at South Norfolk Council that was published in February last year said: “There have been occasions when officers visiting the TSP have been threatened and indeed assaulted by individuals living on the site, causing understandable reticence and lone working issues.”

There was also an out-of-control blaze on the site, reportedly caused by burning waste.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Retiring farmer Martin Howes is hosting an auction of farm machinery at Briggate Old Hall Farm in Honing

Farming | Gallery

Farmer prepares for emotional retirement sale following brother's loss

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 30/09/21 of a Tesco sign. Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a numbe

The Queen

When supermarkets and pubs will reopen after Queen's funeral

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
2 Sisters Food Group in Flixton.

Poultry factory staff 'refused bank holiday' for Queen's funeral

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
The A146 Loddon Road junction with Fox Lane

Man in 20s dies after van crashes into field

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon