Complaints of pigeon infested flats and 'stinking' open bins on estate
Residents near an empty block of flats have complained that it has become infested with pigeons and that bins left outside the properties are posing a health and safety issue.
Plans to demolish and rebuild five blocks at Hillington Square in King's Lynn, submitted by Freebridge Community Housing, were turned down by West Norfolk Council on Monday, July 12 after councillors and residents expressed their concerns, which included the impact on surrounding buildings and the visual design.
But concerns on behalf of those living near the flats have been raised for a number of years says BASSA (Bridge and All Saints Streets Association), who hope the block of empty properties will be cleaned up.
Members say buildings on Bridge Street and All Saints Street are infested with pigeons and open bins "just feet from tenants doors and windows" are made worse by the warm weather and attracting rats.
Anita Carnell said: "Those birds are being scorched in a glass house with this heat. And the bins are stinking.
"The bins are open and people in the town are turning up and throwing rubbish in."
Tessa Mountain said she spoke to Freebridge chief executive Anita Jones, Paul Newbold, Freebridge's director of development, and MP James Wild on Friday, July 9 at the site about the issues and was promised that a contractor would visit on July, 12 to "rectify it."
"There still hasn't been anything done. This is totally unacceptable", she added.
Mrs Mountain said they were told in December that lower green bins with lids would be organised as soon as possible but residents are still waiting.
Freebridge started developing plans for regenerating the site in 2010 and has invested millions of pounds into the project.
Mr Newbold said they do understand local residents' concerns about the empty properties and bin storage areas, and that they met with external contractors on the site last week to begin work on "resolving the issues raised as soon as is possible."
He said: "The final parts of the project will see us invest something in the region of a further £20 to £25 million on the estate which we believe will ensure that the finished Hillington Square will be a place that the whole community can be proud of.”