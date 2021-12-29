Bars and flats proposed for former post office set for go-ahead

King's Lynn's former main post office, which could be converted into a bar and flats - Credit: Chris Bishop

A former main post office, which once also housed a museum and music hall, looks set to be given a new lease of life, as a block of flats with bars on the ground floor.

Developer Feride Guccuk has applied for planning permission to convert the former post office and BT exchange on Baxter's Plain, in the centre of King's Lynn.

Councillors on West Norfolk's planning committee have been recommended to approve the scheme when they meet on Monday, January 10.

A planning report says the proposals include a pub, wine bar, "drinking establishments" and hot food takeaway on the ground floor, with 34 flats on the first, second and third floors.

It says the building, which is known as The Athaeneum, has not been used for more than a decade. It is not listed or in a conservation area.

The building, which was constructed in 1854, previously housed a museum and music hall.

A similar development proposed for the site was given the go-ahead in 2013 but the developer did not proceed with it.

King's Lynn Civic Society supports the latest application, with some concerns.

In its submission to the council, it states: "King’s Lynn Civic Society strongly support bringing this building back into use at the earliest possible time. It has been frustrating to see it derelict for nearly 15 years."

It adds it has concerns over the "relatively small flats" which "appear to be proposed over a potentially large pub or restaurant".

It adds: "It may not be a quiet neighbourhood and we would think would make the flats less attractive. In general, we are concerned about the viability of the proposals."

The report to councillors says sound mitigation measures would be a condition of approval.

It concludes the development is "compliant with both national and local policy aims, requirements and objectives", along with the council's ambitions to regenerate the centre of King's Lynn.

It goes on: "This is a high-quality regeneration scheme in the urban centre of King’s Lynn providing much needed residential accommodation as well as high quality commercial space in a highly sustainable location."











