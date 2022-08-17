News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Farm storage business to expand despite wildlife concerns

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:41 PM August 17, 2022
Barn Owl Farm wants to expand its storage business

Barn Owl Farm wants to expand its storage business - Credit: Google Street View

A farm next to fenland in Barnham Broom will be allowed to expand its storage container business in response to an increase in demand.

Barn Own Farm will be allowed another 54 self-storage units on its property, bringing the total number to 129.

A planning application submitted by the farm, located off Bell Road, said the containers were needed to meet demand.

Three neighbours raised concerns about the plans, which they feared would harm wildlife at the fen, and raised concerns about the visual impact.

However, these were dismissed by South Norfolk Council officers.

Tim Barker, a planning officer, said it was part of a large working farm, with hedgerows and trees interrupting views of the site.

He said: "Concerns have been raised about the impact on wildlife in Barnham Broom fen.

"Whilst the fen is relatively nearby it is not immediately adjacent to the siting of the containers, with a number of intervening farm buildings in between the containers and the fen.  

"As such, it is not considered that the proposal will have an adverse impact on wildlife."

The plans were approved by officers.

