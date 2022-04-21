Village could see 47 new homes built if plans given go-ahead

David Winch, director of The Land Group, inspecting the proposed development in Banham - Credit: PR Works

A bid to build 47 new houses on land which may once have been part of a Roman villa is set to be considered by planners.

The proposed development in Banham, near Attleborough, could see new housing, public open space, play areas and a community orchard created on land near Greyhound Lane.

An archaeological report prepared as part of the planning application for the new homes said the site was likely to have formed part of a Roman landholding or farmstead.

If the plans are approved, a mix of two and three-bedroom houses and bungalows, and four-bedroom homes will go up on two adjourning parcels of land owned by a local farmer and the council.

They will feature a selection of detached and semi-detached units, with on-plot parking for at least two spaces per dwelling and cycle storage.

Developers say the seven-acre project will also bring road improvements including expanding highway and footpath provision, with main access into the site through Gaymer Close and Wayland Way.

A spokesperson said the site has been allocated for development since the Local Plan for the district was adopted in 2019.

They added: "Ecologically, there will be the retention of the native hedgerows and trees on and around the site boundaries and, where appropriate, also further natural screening."

The plans have been submitted by Breckland Bridge - the joint venture partnership between Breckland Council and The Land Group, which manages and delivers residential and commercial projects across the district.

Land Group director, David Winch, said: “This scheme represents Breckland Bridge’s largest and most significant housing development to date.

"We have been working hard to bring forward plans for this strategically significant parcel of land, which will help to meet local housing demand.”

East Anglian firm Hoopers Architects are proposing traditional materials including red and white brick, timber and clay tiles, to be "sympathetic to the rural countryside village setting".

One neighbour objected to the plans, saying they would represent “a massive over-development for the village” and add to the demand on amenities, which they described as currently being "inadequate".

The proposals are due to be considered by Breckland Council’s planning committee at an upcoming meeting.

Breckland Bridge has previously delivered housing schemes in Thetford Riverside, Mileham and Attleborough.

Future projects are planned at Shipdham, Colkirk and Litcham.