Villagers voice growing opposition to asylum seeker plan

Nigel Fielding outside the Jaguar Buildings on the Badersfield estate, in Scottow. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

People opposed to a plan to house up to 180 men seeking asylum at a former RAF officers' mess have met to voice their objections.

Around 80 people living on the Badersfield estate in Scottow were at a meeting led by MPs Jerome Mayhew and Duncan Baker on Friday evening.

A representative from the BM Trust - the owners of the Jaguar Buildings which were once part of the former RAF Coltishall airbase - was also there to defend the plan.

Nigel Fielding, director of residents' group Coltishall Barnaby Residents Company, said part of the discussion focused on the length of time the asylum seekers would stay there.

Mr Fielding said: "There was lots of talk about it having a turnover of 28 days, which means there would be in excess of 2,000 service users within 12 months.

"It will be used this way for a minimum of 12 months and it is an initial assessment centre. We have all written to Broadland District Council stating it is inappropriate."

The Jaguar Builds in Badersfield. - Credit: Archant

The Jaguar Buildings were last use for asylum seeker accommodation more than a year ago, and some people had been housed there for up to eight months before being moved.

Mr Fielding said people in Badersfield were worried about the security of the site, but there were also concerns the rural location did not offer the services and support networks asylum seekers needed, and that these might be more easily accessed in larger centres like Norwich.

Debi Sherman, director of planning at One Planning - BM Trust 's agent - said the buildings were “well suited for use as short-term accommodation” and they had invested in new fencing to address concerns.

A previous meeting which MP Jerome Mayhew, pictured, organised so residents could voice their thoughts about a plan to house asylum seekers at Badersfield again. - Credit: Archant 2022

Mr Mayhew, who called the meeting, said: "The government recognises that such centres are best placed in urban areas where there is access to community infrastructure. The Jaguar Building is the opposite, located in a small village, with inadequate community infrastructure."

It will be up to Broadland District Council to decide if the building can be used for the purpose.



