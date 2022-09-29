Controversial solar farm approved for coastal gas terminal

A solar farm is to be built next to Bacton gas terminal after councillors approved the scheme, despite massive local opposition.

Shell, the multinational oil and gas company, has been given the go-ahead to install solar panels on a 7.4 acre field near the site.

The company says this will help supply 12pc of the terminal's power, which currently comes from the National Grid.

North Norfolk District Council approved the scheme at a development committee meeting on Thursday.

Councillors dismissed the concerns of around 580 people who signed a petition against the plans.

Anna Hollis, the owner of Castaways, a nearby holiday park, acknowledged the importance of using solar power in tackling the climate crisis but told councillors the scheme could be a "threat" to the business.

She feared the development would harm the views in the area and discourage visitors from the area.

Ms Hollis argued for the council to refuse permission and to ensure the land remained as a 'buffer' between the community and the terminal.

Damien Baker, speaking for the contractor carrying out the installation, said there was an ongoing energy crisis and the scheme would help free up electricity from the National Grid for use elsewhere.

Mr Baker called the scheme a "world-leading project" and promised a section of the field would be opened up for community use.

He said: "The proposal will increase biodiversity, create a new habitat and encourage wildlife, overall balancing concerns of the community, challenging government targets and the climate crisis."

While the majority of the committee supported the application, Conservative councillor Victoria Holiday said: "There is an awful lot of opposition from the community and the benefit is quite small, 12pc isn't huge, and I can't see the need to have it in this location.

"I don't agree with the assessment that it complies with our policies.

"It should be somewhere else, it shouldn't be on the undeveloped coast."

The application was approved, with 10 votes for and one against.