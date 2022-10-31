Town's last bank to become Domino's
- Credit: Google
The last bank in town centre is to be replaced by a Domino's takeaway, it has been confirmed.
The pizza delivery giant is set to move into the former site of Lloyds Bank on Attleborough's Exchange Street, after planning permission was granted by Breckland Council.
The bank had closed in March, with plans submitted for the new Domino's in June.
The Lloyds branch closure left Attleborough without a bank and just a single building society - Nationwide - to its name.
Lloyds said it closed the bank due to a decline in usage, caused by customers using alternative methods such as online banking.
The takeaway chain hopes to open on the site from 11am to 11pm every day, including Sunday and bank holidays.
The new takeaway will reportedly create 10 full-time jobs and 15 part-time roles.
Six letters of objection had been sent in to the local council, with concerns centred around parking, noise, smells and there being too many takeaways in the town centre.
One letter of support had meanwhile argued that the authority should not turn away major retailers.