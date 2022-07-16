Work starts on £1.3m new homes scheme

Work has started to build 12 homes in a £1.3m scheme which will help people with learning disabilities.

Oak Lodge and Laurea House in Attleborough, will be a new supported living service developed by Norfolk County Council and Sanctuary Supported Living.

The scheme, off Wayland Close, will provide housing for 12 people with learning disabilities in eight fully en-suite rooms and four self-contained one-bedroomed flats.

Sanctuary Supported Living has put £1.2m into the scheme, while the county council has put in £120,000, which will go towards technology-enabled services to help people live independently.

The people living in Oak Lodge will share a large kitchen, dining room, lounge and laundry facilities.

One-bedroom flats at Laurea House provide the opportunity for residents to live even more independently.

The project is due to be finished this autumn.

Bill Borrett, the council's cabinet member for adult social care, said: “People tell us that this type of specialist supported housing improves their lives because it focuses on independence and community living."