News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Four homes planned for farm site

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 5:25 PM May 30, 2022
Four homes could be built off Ellingham Road, Attleborough

Four homes could be built off Ellingham Road, Attleborough - Credit: Google

A brownfield site that once formed part of a farm could be turned into a housing development.

Four new houses are proposed for construction off Ellingham Road in Attleborough, behind the Ellingham hospital site, by MBW Contractors Ltd.

The houses would all be four-bed properties with double garages and two en-suite rooms.

The site is currently largely covered by concrete with a brick office and metal framed storage sheds.

Surrounding the site are mature trees which are intended to provide "a degree of seclusion" for inhabitants.

A planning statement to Breckland Council said renewable technologies such as solar panels or air source heat pumps may be included in the construction but it was not certain at this time.

A heritage report said: "For as far back as maps exist the site appears to have been in agricultural use. Most of the barns date back to at least early 20th century, although the barn proposed to be rebuilt has been there since at least 1880."

Attleborough News

Don't Miss

Static caravans outside of the car park of the Beauchamp Arms pub. Picture: David Hannant

Broads Authority

Broads Authority moves to prosecute pub over caravans - again

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The A47 is currently closed at North Tuddenham after a crash on the A47. 

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A47 reopens after it was closed for six hours due to crash

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Rear of Mulberry House, a 4-bed family home for sale near Wymondham for £795,000

See inside this idyllic family home up for sale with NO nearby neighbours

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City's Joint Majority Shareholders, Delia Smith and her husband Michael Wynn-Jones before th

Updated

EXCLUSIVE: US tycoons in Norwich City investment talks

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon