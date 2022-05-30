Four homes planned for farm site

Four homes could be built off Ellingham Road, Attleborough - Credit: Google

A brownfield site that once formed part of a farm could be turned into a housing development.

Four new houses are proposed for construction off Ellingham Road in Attleborough, behind the Ellingham hospital site, by MBW Contractors Ltd.

The houses would all be four-bed properties with double garages and two en-suite rooms.

The site is currently largely covered by concrete with a brick office and metal framed storage sheds.

Surrounding the site are mature trees which are intended to provide "a degree of seclusion" for inhabitants.

A planning statement to Breckland Council said renewable technologies such as solar panels or air source heat pumps may be included in the construction but it was not certain at this time.

A heritage report said: "For as far back as maps exist the site appears to have been in agricultural use. Most of the barns date back to at least early 20th century, although the barn proposed to be rebuilt has been there since at least 1880."