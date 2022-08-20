The homes are proposed to go on land off Carvers Lane in Attleborough - Credit: Google

Plans have been lodged for nine new homes to be built in Attleborough - with a further 91 potentially in the pipeline.

The new development would go up on a patch of land right between the A11 bypass and Carvers Lane, with a new access created at the end of Snapdragon Close.

It would consist of three homes with two bedrooms and six with three bedrooms - and all are proposed to be either shared ownership or affordable rent.

A total of 18 car parking spaces is proposed.

In 2016, planning permission was granted for 91 homes on a much larger area which included within it the site proposed for these nine - but that development was not built.

Instead, developer Places for People is proposing that these nine homes be built - and on a blueprint submitted to the council, suggests that a further 91 homes could still be built around those nine, subject to a separate, fresh planning application.

Attleborough Town Council said it had “no comments” to make about the project.

And the highways team at Norfolk County Council has said that access to the development should be from Snapdragon Close only, rather than from Carvers Lane - which under the plans put forward, would be restricted to non-motorised vehicles.

Seven letters from local residents, sharing their thoughts on the scheme, have been submitted so far.

They raised concerns about the additional traffic movements, the safety of local schoolchildren and dog-walkers, drainage issues and waste collection.

One neighbour claimed the proposed homes “will not enhance the area in any way and will, in fact, be a detriment and will devalue the existing house prices”.

Another said: “Emergency access is also a huge concern as there will be an overspill of cars from the new development on to roads that are already congested with parked vehicles leaving very little room to manoeuvre”.

Breckland Council is due to issue a decision on whether to approve the scheme by September 20.

The plans can be viewed and commented on by searching for reference 3PL/2022/0852/F at: http://planning.breckland.gov.uk/OcellaWeb/planningSearch