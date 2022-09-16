Anti-bird spikes on trees branded 'stupidest idea I have ever seen'

Plans to install anti-bird spikes on trees above a city car park have been rejected after locals criticised the idea as "April Fools-esque".

The measures were intended to prevent the creatures leaving droppings on vehicles parked outside a church in Thorpe Hamlet, Norwich, which has been converted into offices.

Under plans lodged with Norwich City Council, the plastic spikes would have been run along the branches of two sycamore trees on St Matthews Road, where complaints had been raised about the "huge mess" left by roosting birds.

But locals raised a series of objections, with one calling the proposals "the stupidest idea I have ever seen".

Another objector said: "I am writing to object - in the strongest terms - about the absurd, April Fools-esque idea of installing anti-bird spikes in trees in order to help keep the cars below clean.

"These trees contribute greatly to the amenity of the area - and I would argue that this is not simply because of their physical appearance, but because of the wealth of wildlife that they harbour and assist.

"The loss of birds from these trees, for the sake of car cleanliness, would therefore mean a distinct harm to local amenity."

Bird mess on one of the cars parked outside The Old Church on Monday afternoon - Credit: Ben Hardy

Ash Haynes, Green Party councillor for Thorpe Hamlet, also objected to the plan, arguing that anti-bird spikes "are damaging to wildlife in the city as well as potentially to the trees themselves".

In their application for planning permission, agents had written: "The reason for the works is due to birds roosting and causing a huge amount of mess on the vehicles below.

"The idea is to reduce the wispy growth and install the anti-bird spikes to the limbs to prevent this. The reduction is also to prevent the tree from getting too large for the area and preserving it for future years."

Green councillor Ash Haynes - Credit: Submitted

A council planning officer has sided with the objectors and refused the application.

The official branded the works "not appropriate" and issued a protection order to save the trees from damage.

It is not the only place where the issue of bird droppings on cars has created problems.

Trees in Great Yarmouth were trimmed back earlier this month to prevent starlings from covering homes and vehicles.

People in Kent Square had resorted to using lasers and noise deterrents to put the birds off roosting.



