Proposed new homes could create 'unacceptable' flood risk in market town

Published: 2:41 PM December 31, 2020

A proposal for 14 new homes in Wymondham has been lodged – but Anglian Water is worried that it could create a flood risk. - Credit: Mike Page

The construction of 14 new homes in a Norfolk market town "may lead to an unacceptable risk of flooding downstream", according to Anglian Water.

Plans were lodged with South Norfolk District Council on December 1, proposing to build the 14 homes on land sandwiched between the B1172 London Road and Friarscroft Lane, in Wymondham.

Anglian Water has, however, stated that developer Big Sky Living, based in Long Stratton, would need to work with them on issues including a flooding risk, foul water drainage and surface water disposal.

Sean Riseley, Norfolk County Council's flood risk officer, also noted that neither a flood risk assessment nor a drainage strategy had been provided to support the application.

The proposed site for 14 new homes in Wymondham, sandwiched between the B1172 London Road and Friarscroft Lane, close to the Windmill Surgery. - Credit: South Norfolk District Council

After experiencing flooding over the Christmas period, 13 residents in the area have so far raised concerns over the plans, including a number from those living on Friarscroft Lane, also concerned about congestion.

You may also want to watch:

Jay Andrews, who lives in Whitehorse Street and lost "most of my garden to the Christmas floods", said she was "seriously unhappy with this proposal".

She said: "I would not be happy if the consequences of consent meant my house would be flooded like those in Silfield Road."

Meanwhile, the nearby Windmill Surgery has raised a number of questions, asking whether footpath access to the surgery will be maintained and if a large thicket of Japanese Knotweed has been removed.

The surgery also requested a guarantee that the development would not threaten drainage on site.

Further concerns have been raised around the design and access statement submitted with the application, which states that "the majority of existing trees will be removed from the site due to them mainly being self set and of mixed quality".

It adds that "some" mature trees will be maintained, while there is provision to add 18 new trees within the development.

Steve Bewes, of Friarscroft Lane, voiced his objection to the works "on the grounds that it will destroy precious wildlife", describing the land as "a little oasis of green".

"It's little spots like this that make living in Wymondham such a pleasure," he added.

The internal target date to decide upon the application is Tuesday, March 2, 2021.