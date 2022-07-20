£100,000 compensation for families left without water during heatwave

Anglian Water workers handing out bottled water to customers after a main burst in King's Lynn affecting supplies to thousands of homes over the weekend - Credit: Chris Bishop

Families left with little or no water at the start of the recent heatwave are to receive compensation totalling more than £100,000.

Around 6,000 Anglian Water customers in North and South Wootton, near King's Lynn, lost supplies after a main burst on Saturday.

By the following day, 650 homes were still without water, with all supplies restored by Monday lunchtime.

The firm did not say how much individual customers would receive, as it apologised for the inconvenience.

Amounts are expected to vary depending on how long households were without water for.

The firm said in a statement: "We’ll be compensating the community with payments to customers affected totalling more than £100,000.

One of the tanker lorries brought in to pump extra water into the system after a burst water main - Credit: Chris Bishop

"We’ll be writing to customers about this, and the amount they receive will depend on how long they were without water. In most cases it will be at least the equivalent of free water for a month.”

The homes, on the northern outskirts of Lynn, were affected after a 21ins pipe sprung a leak on Saturday afternoon.

Extra supplies were ferried in by tanker lorries, while an emergency station was set up at South Wootton Village Hall dispensing cases of bottled water.

Long queues built up for bottled water on Saturday.

The leaking pipe, close to the Spring Lane cycle path was finally fixed on Monday morning.

Anglian Water said customers across the region might notice less water coming out of their taps, as demand peaked during the heatwave.

It was expecting water use to surge from the normal 1.1bn litres of water a day to 1.5bn as temperatures soared to record levels and our region experienced its hottest-ever day on Tuesday.

"When the weather heats up, the demand for water significantly increases which puts added pressure on the water network," the firm said.

"When everyone tries to draw on the water supply at the same time water pressure can dip, so customers may notice water can’t flow from their taps as freely as usual."