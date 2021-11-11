Model reveals how Anglia Square could look

A model of the proposed redevelopment at Anglia Square was on show during a meet the project team event at the Maids Head Hotel on Monday November 8. - Credit: Tim Dew

An intricate model offering an insight into the possible future of a Norwich landmark was on show earlier this week.

The wooden model has formed part of an ongoing consultation process being carried out by developer Weston Homes, which is looking to redevelop Anglia Square.

A model of the proposed redevelopment at Anglia Square was on show during a meet the project team event at the Maids Head Hotel on Monday November 8. - Credit: Tim Dew

A pop-up presentation on the plan was held at the site on Sunday, November 7 between 10am and 1pm, with 'meet the project team' events held at the Maids Head Hotel on Monday, November 8 and Tuesday, November 9.

New plans were revealed to the public in September, which showed that a proposed tower had reduced in height to eight storeys - 60pc smaller than the previous proposal.

A model of the proposed redevelopment at Anglia Square was on show during a meet the project team event at the Maids Head Hotel on Monday November 8. - Credit: Tim Dew

The number of car parking spaces and homes proposed has been cut from 1,500 to just 400 and 1,200 to 1,100 respectively.

And the original plans for around 11,000sqm non-residential retail, cinema and office space has also been slimmed down with no cinema and just 4,000sqm in the new plans.

You may also want to watch:

Weston Homes has said it is planning on holding three rounds of engagement before submitting the plans in 2022.