News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Model reveals how Anglia Square could look

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 3:22 PM November 11, 2021
A model of the proposed redevelopment at Anglia Square

A model of the proposed redevelopment at Anglia Square was on show during a meet the project team event at the Maids Head Hotel on Monday November 8. - Credit: Tim Dew

An intricate model offering an insight into the possible future of a Norwich landmark was on show earlier this week. 

The wooden model has formed part of an ongoing consultation process being carried out by developer Weston Homes, which is looking to redevelop Anglia Square.

Anglia Square redevelopment model

A model of the proposed redevelopment at Anglia Square was on show during a meet the project team event at the Maids Head Hotel on Monday November 8. - Credit: Tim Dew

A pop-up presentation on the plan was held at the site on Sunday, November 7 between 10am and 1pm, with 'meet the project team' events held at the Maids Head Hotel on Monday, November 8 and Tuesday, November 9.

New plans were revealed to the public in September, which showed that a proposed tower had reduced in height to eight storeys - 60pc smaller than the previous proposal.

Anglia Square redevelopment model

A model of the proposed redevelopment at Anglia Square was on show during a meet the project team event at the Maids Head Hotel on Monday November 8. - Credit: Tim Dew

The number of car parking spaces and homes proposed has been cut from 1,500 to just 400 and 1,200 to 1,100 respectively.

And the original plans for around 11,000sqm non-residential retail, cinema and office space has also been slimmed down with no cinema and just 4,000sqm in the new plans.

You may also want to watch:

Weston Homes has said it is planning on holding three rounds of engagement before submitting the plans in 2022. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Female runner found unconscious after attempted sex attack
  2. 2 Man in 30s dies after crashing into tree
  3. 3 143-bed city centre HMO condemned by neighbours
  1. 4 Councillor suspended for saying cheaper homes will bring "feral youths"
  2. 5 Woman was like a 'kid in a sweet shop' with her mother's £71,000
  3. 6 Lampard to be new City boss - reports
  4. 7 'Brilliant’ Norfolk builder's pallets aim to cut construction materials waste
  5. 8 Man who died after car crashed into wall was driving 'erratically', inquest hears
  6. 9 Former City duo among early favourites for Rangers job
  7. 10 Iconic jet is new gate guardian at Norfolk air base
Norwich City Council
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Goat Shed at Fielding Barn has opened a giant German Christmas market.

Christmas | Video

'A little bit special' - German Christmas market opens at Norfolk farm

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Multiple cars were set on fire during an arson attack at a dealership in Norwich.  

Cars set alight in arson attack at Norwich dealership

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Yarmouth Magistrates court.Photo: Nick ButcherCopy: For: EDP /ENArchant © 2009(01603) 772434

GP banned from driving after string of speeding offences

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Classroom buddies enjoying the Christmas lights at Peter Beales Garden Centre in Attleborough after

Christmas

Garden centre to be transformed into enchanted forest this Christmas

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon