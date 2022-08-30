Revised Anglia Square plans criticised by Norwich MP

Revised plans for the multi-million pound revamp of Anglia Square have been given short shrift by a Norwich MP, who says the scheme will not provide people with the homes they need.

Norwich South's Labour MP Clive Lewis, who opposed previously rejected plans for the shopping centre, criticised the latest proposals for the site.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis - Credit: Chris McAndrew

Developers Weston Homes last month submitted changes to proposals for the shopping centre it had lodged with Norwich City Council in April.

In the tweaked proposals, the heights of two of the blocks have been reduced.

The proposals include up to 1,100 homes, plus retail and commercial space.

But Mr Lewis said: "Here we are again and, for the same fundamental reasons, we never really get much further forward.

"What the people of this city need is many more decent quality homes of a decent size they can afford to rent or buy. They're still not getting that under the revised plans."

Anglia Square in Norwich - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mr Lewis said concrete production in the UK is responsible for about 8pc of global carbon dioxide emissions.

He said: "There's currently no way of compelling developers to remake somewhere like Anglia Square in a way that doesn't accelerate climate and environmental breakdown.

"People in Norwich and globally are getting neither what they want nor need, because the system defaults to satisfying the imperatives of large corporations and institutional shareholders, not people or the planet.

"Imagine if local people and council owned the land and were the developers. What we'd end up with would look very little like what we're having to settle for now."

Previous plans for Anglia Square were granted approval by Norwich City Council in 2018, but were subsequently blocked by then local government secretary Robert Jenrick.

The latest plans have seen the controversial 20-storey tower, which proved so divisive in the initial application, ditched.

But the new plans - and the latest revisions to them - have still triggered opposition, including from Historic England and SAVE Britain's Heritage.

A decision on the Anglia Square proposals is due to be made by City Hall's planning committee in due course.

However, issues around nutrient neutrality have prevented the city council from granting permission for homes, so a decision could be delayed.