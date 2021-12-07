Impact of Anglia Square redevelopment to be explored

The environmental impact of the long-awaited demolition and redevelopment of Anglia Square is set to be explored.

An environmental impact assessment scoping opinion request has been submitted to Norwich City Council by Weston Homes, the group behind the Anglia Square redevelopment.

A scoping opinion request is used to determine the extent of the environmental issues which would need to be included in an assessment as a result of large scale development.

The Anglia Square plans include development for up to 1,100 flats and houses, up to 6,000 sq m flexible use commercial space and new open spaces and a community hub.

The council has five weeks to provide an opinion to the developer.

Plans for the site recently saw a boost with support from the Norwich Society, which had opposed previous plans for redevelopment.

The original proposals for the site had divided opinion, especially over the scale of the development - and in particular a 20-storey tower block.

The scheme also included more than 1,200 new homes, a hotel, cinema, car parks and new shops.