Impact of Anglia Square redevelopment to be explored
- Credit: Denise Bradley
The environmental impact of the long-awaited demolition and redevelopment of Anglia Square is set to be explored.
An environmental impact assessment scoping opinion request has been submitted to Norwich City Council by Weston Homes, the group behind the Anglia Square redevelopment.
A scoping opinion request is used to determine the extent of the environmental issues which would need to be included in an assessment as a result of large scale development.
The Anglia Square plans include development for up to 1,100 flats and houses, up to 6,000 sq m flexible use commercial space and new open spaces and a community hub.
The council has five weeks to provide an opinion to the developer.
Plans for the site recently saw a boost with support from the Norwich Society, which had opposed previous plans for redevelopment.
The original proposals for the site had divided opinion, especially over the scale of the development - and in particular a 20-storey tower block.
The scheme also included more than 1,200 new homes, a hotel, cinema, car parks and new shops.
Most Read
- 1 Distraught Norwich City fan 'lost £98k in football betting site collapse’
- 2 Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns
- 3 Flood alert on the Broads due to high water levels
- 4 Sale of council farm as part of 4,000 homes plan sparks controversy
- 5 Chef reopens historic Norwich coffee shop with roasts on the menu too
- 6 Historic pub and restaurant to reopen after £150,000 investment
- 7 Lorry crashes into ditch in village near Norwich
- 8 Pub transformed into 'breathtaking' family home for sale for almost £1m
- 9 Man had cocaine hidden in car when stopped by police
- 10 'Let's get this built' - Unanimous support for new £12m Norfolk hospital unit