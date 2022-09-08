Temporary school classrooms finally approved - days after being built

Permission to install two temporary classrooms at a city school has been granted - days after their construction was completed.

Work on the structures at Angel Road Infant School was carried out over the summer, as bosses scrambled to make sure the site was ready to accommodate pupils this term.

The school says the classrooms are needed because of the closure of the neighbouring junior school more than a year ago, amid safety concerns about its roof.

Since then, its pupils have been taught either in mobile classrooms on the infant school site or in spare classrooms at nearby St Clements Hill.

The modular buildings will be used for pupils in years 4-6, but officers at Norwich City Council insist they cannot be a permanent solution.

Councillors approved the planning application on Thursday after the work had already been completed and three days after pupils returned to school.

In a report recommending the scheme for approval, case officer Katherine Brumpton wrote that it was "regrettable" that the school had started work without permission.

A planning officer told Thursday's committee meeting: "While modular buildings aren't the best in terms of high-quality design they are considered acceptable in terms of need.

"[The school is] seeking funding from the government to address the issues [with a lack of space] to create a more permanent solution.

"We thought the five years would be enough time to get something in place."

Liberal Democrat Judith Lubbock said: "It's a sad state of affairs, but I'm sure they are not alone in having a school where the ceiling is collapsing and being unable to teach the pupils in a reasonable school setting.

"It's not an ideal situation and with no funding forthcoming, possibly for some years, we have to accommodate these modular buildings."

There are already three existing modular buildings on the site, with two in place far longer than originally intended.

One should have been removed in 2010 but after being in place for more than 10 years without enforcement action the structure is now legally allowed to stay.

Another should have been removed in 2017.

Both were approved when planning considerations for the school were overseen by the county council. They have since been switched to City Hall.