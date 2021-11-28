City charity calls for care rethink with high numbers living alone

Almost 40pc of over 65s in parts of Norwich are living alone, a charity boss has said, as he called for new ways to ensure people get support they need.

Dan Skipper, chief executive of Age UK Norwich, said in a city with an ageing population, there is a need to "re-imagine" the definition of care to help people live independently.

Mr Skipper's comments came after MPs voted 294 to 244 to support the government's Health and Care Bill and send it to the Lords.

As part of the debate last week, 19 Conservative MPs, including Waveney MP Peter Aldous, rebelled over an element of the social care reforms - an £86,000 cap on care costs.

Mr Aldous was among those concerned means-tested council support payments were excluded from the lifetime limit on social care costs.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous. - Credit: Archant

Critics fear that could mean poorer pensioners would reach the cap faster than those who are wealthier - so may have to sell their homes to help pay for care.

Mr Skipper said the devil would be in the detail of that change, which could yet be halted by the House of Lords.

He said: "At £86K, the cap provides some certainty and removes the fear of care bills spiralling, but this impact will be felt more by those with lower assets, and there is a lot of devil in the detail which needs to be understood."

Mr Skipper said in some Norwich wards, 39pc of over 65s are living alone, often with long-term health conditions, yet do not qualify for social care.

He said: "In a city and county with an ageing population, we also need to re-imagine what the definition of 'care' is to enable quality of life as we age and help and support people to live independently, with dignity, for as long as possible.

"Our recent survey showed that 18pc of respondents would find it difficult to pay for an unexpected £100 bill, with transport, heating and food being hit when times are hard.

"We need to consider preventative care and support a lot earlier in the journey and that requires innovation in the services we provide locally."

He said he hoped the new Integrated Care System - bringing together the NHS with local councils and other organisations - would be a "key part" to rebuilding support which had been cut by a lack of publlc funding.