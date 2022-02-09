News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Build of 15 affordable homes given green light in Thetford

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:33 PM February 9, 2022
15 affordable homes are set to be built in Bury Road, Thetford.

Fifteen affordable homes are set to be built in Bury Road, Thetford. - Credit: Cheffins

The build of 15 “much-needed” affordable homes has been given the green light in Thetford. 

The planning application for the new homes in Bury Road, which was lodged with Breckland Council, has now been granted permission.

The dwellings will be on the site of two former office buildings - Fairstead House and The Gate House. 

It will extend more than 3,800 square metres and the permission includes the creation of the 15 solely affordable properties, as well as landscaping and car parking. 

15 affordable homes are set to be built in Bury Road, Thetford.

Fifteen affordable homes are set to be built in Bury Road, Thetford - Credit: Cheffins

Havebury Housing Partnership, a not-for-profit affordable housing association, will deliver the development and will manage the properties, open space and communal areas. 

Scott Bailey, director of development at Havebury Housing Partnership, said: “We are pleased to have been granted planning permission on this site in Thetford which will provide much needed affordable homes for people in the area.  

“We shall shortly be appointing a contractor and starting the conversion of the buildings into high quality affordable homes.” 

Thetford News

Don't Miss

Zak Nelson (right) was kicked and stamped on by Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters at Molineux yesterday.

'Fans climbed over fences to escape' - City supporters attacked after...

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Harden's 2022 Diners Poll ranks Meadowsweet, Holt and Morston Hall, near Blakeney

Norfolk restaurants voted best in the country

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Modern bungalow off a long shingle drive in Hillington, near Sandringham, in Norfolk

Luxury home on edge of royal estate is for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
The former Eastern Electricity Board site at Duke's Wharf in Norwich.

New flats could be created at eyesore site vacant for 20 years

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon