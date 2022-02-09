Build of 15 affordable homes given green light in Thetford

Fifteen affordable homes are set to be built in Bury Road, Thetford. - Credit: Cheffins

The build of 15 “much-needed” affordable homes has been given the green light in Thetford.

The planning application for the new homes in Bury Road, which was lodged with Breckland Council, has now been granted permission.

The dwellings will be on the site of two former office buildings - Fairstead House and The Gate House.

It will extend more than 3,800 square metres and the permission includes the creation of the 15 solely affordable properties, as well as landscaping and car parking.

Fifteen affordable homes are set to be built in Bury Road, Thetford - Credit: Cheffins

Havebury Housing Partnership, a not-for-profit affordable housing association, will deliver the development and will manage the properties, open space and communal areas.

Scott Bailey, director of development at Havebury Housing Partnership, said: “We are pleased to have been granted planning permission on this site in Thetford which will provide much needed affordable homes for people in the area.

“We shall shortly be appointing a contractor and starting the conversion of the buildings into high quality affordable homes.”