Affordable homes cut from village housing development

A developer is cutting the number of affordable homes it will bring to a south Norfolk village.

In 2020, South Norfolk Council approved plans for 14 homes on Church Road in Aslacton, including four affordable homes.

But now the company says the scheme is no longer viable and asked SNC if all the houses could be sold for a market rate.

Following an independent investigation, SNC officers recommended approving the cut but said one affordable home should still be sold at a reduced cost.

An officer told councillors at SNC's development committee: "We are content that the scheme as presented is not a viable option, moving forward to a single unit of affordable housing is reasonable."

A 'clawback clause' will be included in the agreement which would allow the council to get a sum of money for more affordable homes if housing market conditions improve.

Councillors approved the cut five votes to three.