Three more advertising monoliths approved on city streets

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 4:07 PM May 18, 2022
BT Street Hubs are set to be installed across Norwich

Three more BT Street Hubs have been approved for Norwich - Credit: BT

Plans for three more hi-tech advertising monoliths in Norwich have been approved.

Telecoms giant BT submitted three applications for 'street hubs' – 75-inch advertising monoliths with free wi-fi and phone charging facilities - which have been approved by the city council's planning committee.

The hubs will go on Plumstead Road next to the Aldi supermarket, and two on St Stephens Street, next to the Marks and Spencer and Starbucks stores respectively.

Several street hubs have already been rolled out in the city, replacing existing phone boxes. Ones on St Swithins Road and Brigg Street were approved in February.

BT promises that the boxes use carbon-free energy and will offer free phone calls, including directly to 999.

To prevent distractions for drivers, images on the boards are not allowed to move, with a minimum display time of 10 seconds. 

Green councillor Gary Champion raised concerns about the hubs, their location next to highways and whether advertising could still prove a distraction. He abstained on the votes.

