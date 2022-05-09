100 homes to be built on hockey pitch site

The 96 homes would go up on the site of the redundant hockey pitch and it's surrounding green space. - Credit: Google

Almost 100 homes are to be built on a town's disused sports pitch, as part of one of the area's biggest housing development schemes.

West Norfolk Council planning committee has approved an application for 96 environmentally-friendly homes on the Lynnsport site, in King's Lynn, on what was once a hockey pitch.

A previous bid for 82 homes in the area was given the go-ahead in 2017, but the borough council - which is also the applicant - applied to its own planning department for an expanded revised plan.

The development, accessed from Aconite Road, will consist of six one-bedroom properties, 26 two-bedrooms, 42 three-bedrooms and 22 four-bedrooms.

The homes will form part of a multi-phase development featuring hundreds of homes over several sites around the Lynnsport facilities, most of which have been completed.

All of the one-bedroom homes will be affordable, along with six of the two-bedrooms and two of the three-bedrooms.

Thirty of the homes are also planned to have solar panels and 26 will have electric vehicle (EV) charging points.

A further 52 units can later be adapted for future EV installation.

All homes will have an air source heat pump which will provide sustainable and cost-effective heating.

At a planning meeting, Jo Rust, councillor for the Springwood area of King's Lynn, said it seemed inevitable that the application would be approved but raised concerns over the impact additional homes would have on the Lynnsport play area and the increase in the number of cars.

Vivienne Spikings, the chairwoman of the committee, also criticised the plans for grouping affordable homes together and not spreading them throughout the site.

Ahead of the meeting eight letters of objection and two neutral ones were submitted to West Norfolk Council (WNC).

Among the concerns were whether Aconite Road could take additional traffic - possibly an additional 200 extra cars - and if it would lead to rat-running on Marsh Lane.

A report to Monday's committee recommended the plans for approval.

It said: "The application would deliver good quality, and much needed, new market and affordable housing in a highly sustainable location, and has already contributed towards significant infrastructure improvements which confer real benefits for existing and proposed new residents."

The application was approved.