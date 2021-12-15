South Norfolk solar farm project given the go-ahead

A project to build a solar farm capable of generating enough energy for around 8,000 homes has been given the green light by councillors.

The plans will see 74.1-acres of farm land near Hethel - an area roughly equivalent to 37 football pitches - covered with solar panels.

The project is one of a number of similar, large scale solar farms being developed in the surrounding area - including sites in Swainsthorpe, Bracon Ash and Dunston - as Britain tries to increase its reliance on renewable energy.

However, there have been concerns that such schemes are taking up good quality agricultural land.

The Campaign for the Protection of Rural England was among those to oppose the Hethel scheme.

Cassie Cox, from a nearby residents group, also objected. She told Wednesday's meeting of South Norfolk Council's development committee that she was worried about the combined impact of the different projects.

She said: "It is the cumulative impacts of this application which leads us to view it as an inappropriate, including the use of the best, most valuable land, against all government guidance."

She added: "Addressing climate change and achieving sustainable global food production need to be recognised as dual imperatives."

Jolyon Orchard, director of Luminous Energy, the company behind the solar farm - which will be built on land east of Cranes Road - stressed he was very concerned about climate change.

Mr Orchard said for a solar farm to be viable it has to be of a reasonable size, and after a search, this land was found to be the best location.

He said: "We don't believe there are any more suitable sites in the area and deployment of solar panels on rooftops is currently rarely viable.

He added: "The solar farm will maintain an agricultural use with sheep grazing the land underneath and between the panels."

Mr Orchard stressed the farm was temporary, with an agreement for 40 years and they had made a series of changes following meetings with residents. These include reducing the size by 22pc and cutting development south of the site completely.

Councillor Lisa Neal gave the project her support - Credit: South Norfolk Council

Humphrey Barney, landowner and farmer, told the committee that without the solar project his land was not viable with falling government subsidies.

Giving her support for the project, conservative councillor Lisa Neal acknowledged neighbour's concerns over an increase in traffic while development was underway but said it would drop once the farm was complete.

She said: "I understand that there are concerns about the cumulative impacts but most of the other developments, they're not far away, but they are not in the same immediate vicinity.

"The main thing that will get me to vote for it is that we are all desperately aware of climate change and what could become the state of the country."

The plans were unanimously approved.