Bid goes in to build 66-bed care home

A 66 bed care home has been proposed for the edge of Wymondham - Credit: Google Street View

A bid to build a 66-bed care home as part of a major new housing development has been submitted to planners.

LNT Care Developments has submitted an application to South Norfolk Council (SNC) to build a two-storey residential care facility on land south of London Road, Wymondham.

The site forms part of a wider scheme first approved in 2016, for up to 375 homes, a new cemetery and 1.2 hectares of land for a neighbourhood centre - an area around one and a half times the size of a football pitch.

The first phase of the development, named Williams Park, is now nearing completion.

Supporting documents say the care home will provide around 40 to 50 full-time jobs and economic benefits to Wymondham.

The planned site is next to a 375 home development - Credit: Google Street View

The main entrance to the home would face onto Cranes Meadow Way, one of the roads within the development leading from London Road.

A statement by the developer submitted with the planning application said: "The development of this site for a new purpose-built care home will have a positive impact upon the area by developing the site for a use that would be beneficial and fulfil a need, whilst providing a development sympathetic in terms of its scale and design.

"The development would bring economic benefits by creating more employment and economic activity within this growing area, both during construction and in the long-term operation of the home, creating a variety of jobs within a sustainable location for the increasing number of residents within the immediate area."

The plans are open for comment until December 23 and can be found by search 2021/2581 on the SNC planning portal.

No public comments have been made on the plans but Norfolk Constabulary and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have requested changes.

Norfolk Fire Service has requested a new fire hydrant paid for by the developer, which could be delivered as a planning condition.

While Norfolk Constabulary has suggested a brick pillar-style entrance to create a "symbolic barrier" from the community and for signs to indicate that staff are on site all day.