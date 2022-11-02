News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

60-bed care home proposed at town's edge

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 8:00 AM November 2, 2022
A 60-bed care home has been proposed on land east of Draytonhall Lane, next to the A47 trunk road

A 60-bed care home has been proposed on land east of Draytonhall Lane, next to the A47 trunk road - Credit: Google

Plans have been lodged for a 60-bed care home to be built on the edge of a Norfolk town.

Under a scheme submitted to Breckland Council, the care facility would go up on a patch of land next to the junction of Draytonhall Lane and the A47, at the western edge of Dereham. 

A statement submitted in support of the application reads: "The site provides a rare opportunity for a much needed two-storey care home.

"Its appearance and massing will blend in with the neighbouring buildings

It adds: "The site is approximately 1.2 acres in area.

"It is overgrown scrubland that appears to have been left over when the housing to the north was built in the 1990s."

It contains a number of trees but most are self-sown and of limited value."

Most Read

  1. 1 Where are the happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk?
  2. 2 Couple living in their car get council house keys after seven month wait
  3. 3 Man in his 50s dies after being hit by bus in Sprowston
  1. 4 'At least 20' hunting dogs hit on level crossing
  2. 5 How to spot the symptoms of prostate cancer
  3. 6 Plans revealed to create huge rewilding project around Norfolk village
  4. 7 Busy road reopens almost 12 hours after closure due to serious crash
  5. 8 Massive 100-acre solar farm set for green light despite objections
  6. 9 New roundabout could 'unlock' 900 jobs and support Lotus growth
  7. 10 Council refuses 'cramped' 19-home development in village

The council is due to issue a decision on whether to grant permission in the principle for the project by January 27. 

The plans can be viewed and commented on by searching for 3PL/2022/1220/O at https://www.breckland.gov.uk/planning/search 

Dereham News

Don't Miss

A number of hunting dogs have been hit on the Norwich to London line

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Hunting dogs killed after being hit by train on Norwich to London line

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Thomas Hamburger

Body found in search for missing 41-year-old man

Jasper Copping

Author Picture Icon
Costessey Park and Ride is temporarily closed due to an illegal encampment.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Park and ride on outskirts of city closed due to 'illegal encampment'

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The mini roundabout in Horstead where the crash happened

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Road cleared after crash near pub on B1150 Norwich Road

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon