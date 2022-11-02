60-bed care home proposed at town's edge

A 60-bed care home has been proposed on land east of Draytonhall Lane, next to the A47 trunk road - Credit: Google

Plans have been lodged for a 60-bed care home to be built on the edge of a Norfolk town.

Under a scheme submitted to Breckland Council, the care facility would go up on a patch of land next to the junction of Draytonhall Lane and the A47, at the western edge of Dereham.

A statement submitted in support of the application reads: "The site provides a rare opportunity for a much needed two-storey care home.

"Its appearance and massing will blend in with the neighbouring buildings

It adds: "The site is approximately 1.2 acres in area.

"It is overgrown scrubland that appears to have been left over when the housing to the north was built in the 1990s."

It contains a number of trees but most are self-sown and of limited value."

The council is due to issue a decision on whether to grant permission in the principle for the project by January 27.

The plans can be viewed and commented on by searching for 3PL/2022/1220/O at https://www.breckland.gov.uk/planning/search