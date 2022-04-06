Green light for 55 homes in Cringleford

The 55-home scheme is part of a planned 650-home neighbourhood on land either side of the A11.

Councillors have unanimously approved a scheme for 55 new homes in a village on the edge of Norwich.

Permission in principle already existed for the 55 homes in Cringleford, but at a Wednesday (April 6) meeting of South Norfolk Council’s (SNC) development control committee, councillors examined the plan’s finer details.

The development is just one phase of a planned 650-home neighbourhood, being built on two parcels of land either side of the A11, just east of the A47.

The developer is Big Sky Living, which is itself wholly owned by SNC.

Some 92 letters of objection were sent by local people in 2018-19, who were mainly concerned by drainage and the plan to create a road access from the new estate onto Cantley Lane.

A council officer said the drainage concerns had been addressed through an agreed drainage strategy, while Nicol Perryman, acting as agent to Big Sky Living, said it was a “high quality, well-designed scheme” which would be “in keeping with the surrounding area”.

The homes’ formal approval will depend on whether concerns can be addressed around nutrient neutrality in the catchment areas of the Wensum and the Broads.