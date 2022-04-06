News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Green light for 55 homes in Cringleford

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 4:35 PM April 6, 2022
Cringleford, near Norwich, is set to double in population over the next decade due to major developm

The 55-home scheme is part of a planned 650-home neighbourhood on land either side of the A11.

Councillors have unanimously approved a scheme for 55 new homes in a village on the edge of Norwich. 

Permission in principle already existed for the 55 homes in Cringleford, but at a Wednesday (April 6) meeting of South Norfolk Council’s (SNC) development control committee, councillors examined the plan’s finer details. 

The development is just one phase of a planned 650-home neighbourhood, being built on two parcels of land either side of the A11, just east of the A47. 

The developer is Big Sky Living, which is itself wholly owned by SNC.

Some 92 letters of objection were sent by local people in 2018-19, who were mainly concerned by drainage and the plan to create a road access from the new estate onto Cantley Lane. 

A council officer said the drainage concerns had been addressed through an agreed drainage strategy, while Nicol Perryman, acting as agent to Big Sky Living, said it was a “high quality, well-designed scheme” which would be “in keeping with the surrounding area”.  

The homes’ formal approval will depend on whether concerns can be addressed around nutrient neutrality in the catchment areas of the Wensum and the Broads.

South Norfolk Council
South Norfolk News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Security guard Gary Middleton was among those who met John Travolta at Morrisons supermarket in Fakenham, Norfolk. 

John Travolta meets staff and shoppers at a Norfolk Morrisons

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Jamie Salter with film star John Travolta, who dined at the Romany Rye, the Wetherspoon in Dereham, Norfolk.

John Travolta enjoys night in Dereham's Wetherspoon pub

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Hollywood superstar John Travolta was spotted in Morrisons in Fakenham. 

Norfolk Live News

From Morrisons to Wetherspoon: Why is John Travolta in Norfolk?

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk County Council's County Hall headquarters

Probes into four suspected fraud cases linked to Norfolk County Council

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon