News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Homes scheme criticised for lack of play space... again

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 4:59 PM December 13, 2021
Updated: 5:05 PM December 13, 2021
An aerial view of Greenfields Road, where a plan has been lodged for 48 new homes

The plan proposes that the 48 homes go up on the oval-shaped field in the centre of the image. - Credit: Google

Dereham once again faces having a new housing scheme approved despite objections from its town council’s over a lack of play space.

Dereham Town Council (DTC) said a planned development of 48 homes on land off Greenfields Road should be turned down because of a “gross under-provision” of space for children. 

Developers plan to create 200 square metres of outdoor play space. The council argues that 2,590 square metres should be provided.

It follows similar objections from DTC to at least two other housing schemes it claimed did not provide large enough areas for children.

Matthew Homes Ltd has permission in principle to build the Greenfields Road homes, but at a meeting next week, Breckland District Council’s (BDC) planning committee will decide whether to grant permission for the scheme’s finer details. Planning officers are recommending that the development be approved.

In a written representation, however, DTC has raised its objection. Its concerns have been echoed by local district councillor Alison Webb who said: “There is a total failure to provide adequate outdoor playing space.”

Both DTC and Ms Webb have also objected to the plan’s inclusion of a set of 11 steps over a pre-existing embankment, which borders the south and west of the development. 

Alison Webb, Brecklands executive member for housing, health and environment. Picture: Keith Mindham

Conservative district councillor for Dereham Neatherd, Alison Webb. - Credit: Photo: Keith Mindham Photography

Most Read

  1. 1 Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?
  2. 2 'We came back to house of horrors': Family's shock at building work
  3. 3 Police seize fake AA van on Norfolk border
  1. 4 Man, 20, missing for three days
  2. 5 Police car blaze closes A11
  3. 6 Aston Villa cancel training amid Covid concerns ahead of City game
  4. 7 Jailed in Norfolk this week: Three sex offenders and a drunk driver
  5. 8 7 food and drink businesses opening in Norfolk in 2022
  6. 9 'Gina was always giving' - Family's tribute to church volunteer, 28
  7. 10 Staff shortages lead to school closures and remote learning

The steps would lead to Hall Lane -  a footpath running along the town’s edge - but DTC said the steps could be inaccessible to some residents.

Thrive Architects, which is serving as the agent to Matthew Homes Ltd, was approached for comment.

In 2018, DTC complained that planning officers working on BDC’s behalf had misinterpreted a policy dictating the amount of outdoor play space required for a neighbouring 279-home development on Greenfields Road.

The complaint prompted BDC to obtain legal advice and the applicant, Orbit Homes, to alter its plans. 

Local MP George Freeman called it “a victory for common sense” and “a victory for the children of Dereham”.

Some space concerns remained when the new plans were submitted and approved however. 

At the end of last year, DTC received legal advice stating that a 100-home development off Westfield Road in Toftwood was failing to provide £220,000 for off-site sports space - but the homes were still approved by district councillors

Breckland District Council
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

RAF Lakenheath main gate Photo: SONYA DUNCAN

Missing RAF Lakenheath airman found dead

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Jack Simm and Ben James Smith

Investigations

Law student takes landlord to court over terrible state of room - and wins

Phoebe Lucas and Tom Bristow

Logo Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Stolen dogs found during police raid at cannabis farm

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Shoppers in Norwich staying safe in face masks. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Data

Five cases of Omicron variant confirmed in Norfolk

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon