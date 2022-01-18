Decision expected within weeks on 40 homes in village
- Credit: Google
The green light for 40 new homes in a Norfolk village could be given within weeks, the local council has confirmed.
Permission in principle was granted for the homes on land west of Chalk Lane in Narborough, near Swaffham in 2018, but the details of the scheme will now need Breckland District Council’s approval to proceed.
The development would comprise four one-bedroom, 22 two-bedroom, 12 three-bedroom, and two four-bedroom homes.
Narborough Parish Council which had last year expressed concerns about the site’s layout, and the effect it would have on neighbouring properties, said that following a meeting with the developer, and revisions to the plans, they believed their concerns had been satisfied.
The western edge of the site is bordered by the old trackbed of the Lynn-Dereham Railway, which closed in 1968.
A council spokeswoman said it would this week be decided whether the application should be considered by planning officers or elected councillors.
If it is decided by officers, a decision could be issued as soon as February 8.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in the UK
- 2 What is this mystery tower that has sprung up in Norwich?
- 3 Couple explores Norfolk homes in Escape to the Country
- 4 Pub landlord threatened to kill man he chased through streets with axe
- 5 'Fantastic, loving, cheeky' 19-year-old killed in motorbike crash
- 6 Seven Sprowston neighbours scoop £30,000 lottery win
- 7 Drunk student crashed into hotel wall after drinking tequilas
- 8 'Ghetto' fears raised over scheme for 725 new homes
- 9 Asteroid bigger than any building on Earth to be visible in Norfolk skies
- 10 Should cars be banned from Norwich's steepest hill?
If it is sent to the planning committee, it could be decided as soon as their next meeting, on February 15.