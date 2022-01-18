News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Decision expected within weeks on 40 homes in village

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:08 PM January 18, 2022
Aerial view of 40 homes in Narborough

The 40 homes would go up on the land south of an existing development off Chalk Road, at the southern edge of Narborough. The trackbed of the Lynn-Dereham Railway is obscured by the tree cover on the left side of the image. - Credit: Google

The green light for 40 new homes in a Norfolk village could be given within weeks, the local council has confirmed. 

Permission in principle was granted for the homes on land west of Chalk Lane in Narborough, near Swaffham in 2018, but the details of the scheme will now need Breckland District Council’s approval to proceed.

The development would comprise four one-bedroom, 22 two-bedroom, 12 three-bedroom, and two four-bedroom homes.

Narborough Parish Council which had last year expressed concerns about the site’s layout, and the effect it would have on neighbouring properties, said that following a meeting with the developer, and revisions to the plans, they believed their concerns had been satisfied. 

The western edge of the site is bordered by the old trackbed of the Lynn-Dereham Railway, which closed in 1968. 

A council spokeswoman said it would this week be decided whether the application should be considered by planning officers or elected councillors.

If it is decided by officers, a decision could be issued as soon as February 8.

If it is sent to the planning committee, it could be decided as soon as their next meeting, on February 15. 

Breckland District Council
Swaffham News

