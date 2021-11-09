Village 350-home bid takes step closer as plans lodged

The latest plans for 350 homes in Easton have been submitted to South Norfolk Council - Credit: Archant © 2004

A swathe of new homes in a rapidly expanding village has moved a step closer after detailed plans for 350 homes were lodged.

A reserved matters planning application - dealing with issues including open space, drainage, landscaping and infrastructure - for 350 homes in Easton has been submitted to South Norfolk Council (SNC).

The application, submitted by developer Persimmon Homes, covers land around Dereham Road and is the third and fourth stage of a larger plan.

Outline planning permission for a five-phase plan was granted in November 2016 for 890 homes, plus a primary school extension, new village hall, retail store and open space.

Development of the first phase broke ground in October this year.

The plans have been submitted by Persimmon

The latest application includes 23pc affordable housing - 81 properties - and 1.97hecaters of open space, including a play area and informal kickabout area.

Easton Parish councillor and town planning masters student Ben Moye expressed disappointment about the plans, saying they had similar issues that had been addressed in the first two phase plans.

In particular, he said shared road space in the plans was not appropriate for wheelchair access and the distance bins needed to be dragged from door to collection points exceeded the 30-metre recommendation.

University student Ben Moye, 21, who sits on Easton Parish Council.

"Hopefully they can make it compatible with the neighbourhood plan," he said.

"We would argue it doesn't do that at the moment and that is part of the requirements it has to meet."

Mr Moye said Persimmon had not responded to their concerns for some weeks.

The reserved matters application features a series of changes from the outline plans granted in 2016.

These include plans for a drainage system to prevent flooding.

Despite three drainage basins - such as ponds for collecting rainwater - being needed, only one has been included in the latest plan.

In the submission to SNC, Beccy Rejzek, of Lanpro, which submitted plans on behalf of Persimmon, said only one basin would fit on the development site and a further two would be delivered elsewhere.

A spokesperson for Persimmon said the site would bring affordable housing and new allotments to the village and they were working with Norfolk County Council to deliver the crossing as soon as possible.

We put Mr Moye's concerns to Persimmon.