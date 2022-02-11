Affordable home plan set for south Norfolk village

A development featuring 34 affordable homes could be built on former farmland in south Norfolk.

The scheme would see the properties built on roughly three acres of land - about one and a half football pitches - north of Church Road in Tasburgh.

All the properties would be classed as affordable with 12 three-bedroom and 22 two-bedroom homes and each property including a "generous private rear garden".

If every bedroom was filled the plans would increase the population of Tasburgh by 80 - an almost 7pc rise over the 2011 census population of 1,149.

Three members of the public have written to South Norfolk Council's planning department about the application - two objections and one in support.

Mr Savage of Henry Paston Road objected to the plans.

He said: "Tasburgh needs affordable properties for people to rent and buy but they must be of sufficient size to provide comfortable living standards.

"The number of houses proposed is too many for this small site."

Mr Savage argued if houses are to be built there should be a condition so that the parish council can control the sale and letting to ensure it benefits local people.

The development would be off Henry Paston Road in Tasburgh - Credit: Google Street View

Mr Bull also objected to the plans, arguing it would increase traffic in the area and there are limited facilities in the small village.

However, another neighbour, Mr Moore, said he saw no onsite issues.

Mr Moore asked for consideration to be given to the parking of contractors during the building work.

A report by Parker Planning Services, on behalf of developers Zarah Development Ltd, said the housing would fit in with its surrounding.

It said: "It represents a logical extension to the settlement and comprises a highly sustainable location with good access to services and facilities in Tasburgh as well as higher-order settlements.

"The proposed affordable housing would provide significant benefits in helping to meet an identified need in the district."