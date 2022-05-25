31 homes mooted for south Norfolk village despite traffic fears

An artists impression of the proposed 31-home development off Alan Avenue in Newton Flotman - Credit: FW Properties

Dozens of homes could be built in a south Norfolk village despite traffic fears.

A 31 home development set for 2.5 acres of farmland off Alan Avenue in Newton Flotman has been put forward to South Norfolk Council.

The plans, by Norwich-based FW Properties, have been recommended for approval by officers and will go to the development committee next Wednesday.

However, a range of fears about the scheme have been raised by the parish council and 48 villagers.

The parish council has expressed concerns over how surface water drainage will be dealt with and safety on Flordon Road, which will be used for construction access and largely has no pavement.

Objections from residents include fears over how busy Alan Avenue already is, whether the sewer system can cope and a loss of privacy for some homes.

On the council's planning website, a comment from Trevor Godbold, who lives in Alan Avenue, said: "Alan Avenue is already very busy with vehicles on a daily basis and at times resembles an obstacle course.

"Cars are parked on pavements causing problems for pedestrians and other motorists. Adding further houses means even more traffic.

"The village itself has little in the way of amenities, the school is struggling to cope with existing numbers, the junction from A140 into the village is a nightmare."

The scheme is on land already for allocated development by the district council, and would see a variety of one to four-bedroom houses and bungalows built, including seven affordable homes.

In January, Julian Wells, the director of FW Properties said: "Newton Flotman is a good village with good opportunities and great access into Norwich. We have been working closely with the planners and evolving the plans. We are here to build houses."

The village had a population of 1,489 at the 2011 census and if every bed on the site was filled it would increase the population by 91 - a 6pc increase.