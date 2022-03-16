Plan for village's biggest housing development in 50 years

25 new homes are planned to go up in Garboldisham - Credit: Archant

Plans for a village’s biggest housing development in a half a century have been submitted to Breckland Council.

The proposal would see 25 new homes go up on land west of Hopton Road in Garboldisham, between Thetford and Diss.

In a statement, Garboldisham Parish Council (GPC) noted that Breckland’s local plan - a document specifying how the district should grow - allocated 35 new homes for the village.

GPC said: “The building of such a number of houses will, obviously, be of benefit to businesses and organisations in the village, such as the post office, the village stores, the school, the Fox

public house…

“It is to be hoped that newcomers to the village will join in, and help to maintain the many organisations and clubs which the village enjoys.”

An aerial view of Garboldisham, with the yellow highlighted area showing where the 25 homes are proposed. - Credit: Google

GPC is “positive in the main” about the scheme, but said it had some concerns around sewerage, drainage and increased traffic.

Breckland Council is due to issue a decision on the scheme by May 27.