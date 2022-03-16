News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Plan for village's biggest housing development in 50 years

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 10:34 AM March 16, 2022
Garboldisham Village sign. Picture: Sue Walker

25 new homes are planned to go up in Garboldisham - Credit: Archant

Plans for a village’s biggest housing development in a half a century have been submitted to Breckland Council. 

The proposal would see 25 new homes go up on land west of Hopton Road in Garboldisham, between Thetford and Diss.

In a statement, Garboldisham Parish Council (GPC) noted that Breckland’s local plan - a document specifying how the district should grow - allocated 35 new homes for the village. 

GPC said: “The building of such a number of houses will, obviously, be of benefit to businesses and organisations in the village, such as the post office, the village stores, the school, the Fox
public house…

“It is to be hoped that newcomers to the village will join in, and help to maintain the many organisations and clubs which the village enjoys.”

An aerial view of Garboldisham, with the yellow highlighted area showing where the 25 homes are proposed.

An aerial view of Garboldisham, with the yellow highlighted area showing where the 25 homes are proposed. - Credit: Google

GPC is “positive in the main” about the scheme, but said it had some concerns around sewerage, drainage and increased traffic.

Breckland Council is due to issue a decision on the scheme by May 27. 

Breckland Council
Thetford News
Diss News

Don't Miss

The Duck Inn has been named by The Times as one of the best places to go for a Sunday roast.

Norfolk gastropub named among best places for Sunday roast in the UK

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A time limit could be introduced at Queen's Square Car Park in Attleborough to boost trade in the to

Norfolk Live News

New trial to stop people 'abusing' free parking to begin

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Bus gate camera

Revealed: Streets where new cameras could catch law-breaking drivers

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Nirvana Health and Fitness in Lowestoft, which has been closed following Sentinel Leisure Trust's decision to cease trading.

Leisure and fitness operator ceases trading as sites close

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon