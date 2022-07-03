'Nutrient neutrality' rules force homes plan back under microscope

The 23 new homes would go up on land off Old Post Office Street in Shipdham - Credit: Google

A plan to build 23 new homes in a Breckland village - approved last year - will be brought before councillors for a fresh look next week, amid new concerns over its impact on river pollution.

The development, proposed to go up off Old Post Office Street in Shipdham, was approved by councillors in May last year.

Formal planning permission was withheld until an agreement could be reached on how much money the developer should give to Breckland Council to help pay for improvements to local open spaces, libraries and schools.

But the plan is being looked at again, partly because of ‘nutrient neutrality’ rules introduced this year.

The new rules, introduced upon the advice of Natural England, mean no new homes can be built in the catchment area of the River Wensum and the Broads, until measures can be devised to counter the homes’ polluting impact on those waterways.

The plan is being reconsidered by Breckland Council's planning committee on Tuesday July 5. - Credit: IAN BURT

Shipdham falls within the Wensum’s catchment, so the plan is being reconsidered on Tuesday, July 5.

Officers are recommending the plans still be re-approved, but that formal permission only be given once measures are in place to help achieve nutrient neutrality in Wensum.