News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Plan for 225 homes in Thetford under the spotlight

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 10:57 AM February 14, 2022
A map showing the planned 225 homes in Thetford

The purple-shaded area shows where the 225 homes would go, with some of the surrounding fields occupied by other sub-phases of the 5,000 home sustainable urban extension. - Credit: Google

A plan for 225 homes in Thetford will go under the spotlight this week, as councillors consider whether to approve the finer details of the scheme. 

The homes are just one element of a planned 5,000-home expansion plan on the northern edge of Norfolk’s fourth-largest settlement - known as the Kingsfleet development. 

This  so-called 'sub-phase' - which lies between Norwich Road and the railway line - includes flats, terraced, semi-detached and detached dwellings, with some 24 of the 225 planned to be affordable.

It comprises six one-bedroom flats, 40 two-bedroom, 102 three-bedroom and 77 four-bedroom houses. 

The entire 5,000-home development was given permission in principle by Breckland Council in 2015, and is planned to include three new primary schools, employment land, green open spaces, playing fields and other facilities. 

The layout, scale, appearance and landscaping of the 225-home sub-phase will be considered by Breckland's planning committee on Tuesday, February 15. 

The entire first phase of the development, including the 225 homes, is expected to be complete by 2029. 

Breckland Council
Thetford News

Don't Miss

Emergency services at the Halfords roundabout in Norwich.

Norwich Live News

Norwich roads and major roundabout closed after car goes into river

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
West Raynham School has gained an outstanding Ofsted report. PHOTO: IAN BURT COPY:Kathryn Cross

Village school shuts for good because it has no children to teach

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The school run: The biggest daily danger our children face is from the traffic hazards it creates, s

Parents to be banned from driving near schools in new trial

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
USAF B-52 over RAF Marham, Norfolk

Long-range American bomber spotted above Norfolk's skies

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon