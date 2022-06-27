20-acre solar farm could power waste plant

A 20-acre solar farm could be built in south Norfolk to help power a waste facility.

The energy project would cover the equivalent of 10 football pitches at Crossways Farm near Thurlton, to the east of Loddon, generating 2.5 megawatts of energy - enough to power 800 to 2,000 homes.

M Gaze and Co Ltd, the company behind the plans wants to build the solar farm to reduce its carbon footprint and power its waste recycling and processing facilities.

A planning statement submitted to South Norfolk Council said: "The company wishes to develop renewable energy and to move towards a position where it can meet its own energy needs, reducing reliance upon the National Grid."

The developers have promised there will be no negative impacts for the local community and limited visual harm.

If approved by SNC, construction is expected to take two to three months.

Space between the panel rows will be planted with a mix of grass and wildflowers, which will benefit biodiversity.

The local ward member, Conservative James Knight, has written to the authority's planning department to say he supports the project.