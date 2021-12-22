News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Controversial homes plan put to planners

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 7:42 PM December 22, 2021
Timber framework of house roof trusses with scaffold on a building being built

Company hopes to build 180 homes in Loddon - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A bid to build almost 180 in a Norfolk town has raised concerns among locals. 

Around 18.7 acres - roughly 13 football pitches -  of Loddon, a town 12 miles south of Norwich, could be developed under proposals submitted to South Norfolk Council (SNC).

The plans, on land east of Beccles Road, includes 171 homes and a further nine self-build plots - land for custom developments - plus children's play space and possible improvement to public transport infrastructure.

Road signs installed in Loddon by the Broads Authority (BA) to promote the Broads as a national park

Road sign in Loddon - Credit: Archant

Of the properties, 59 -33pc - will be classed as affordable.

Loddon is an historic town first mentioned in the will of Aelfric Modercope written around 1042AD but no archaeological remains are believed to exist within a kilometre of the site.

The site has been designated a preferred option for development in the emerging Greater Norwich Local Plan.

A planning statement by Hopkins Homes, the developers behind the scheme, acknowledged sites on agricultural land and would have some effect on landscape character and private view for nearby homes.

But the statement said: "Overall, the development would not result in a significant adverse impact and seeks to respect, conserve and where possible, enhance the landscape character of its immediate and wider environment in accordance with policy."

180 homes proposed for site east of Beccles Road and south of Norton Road

180 homes proposed for site east of Beccles Road and south of Norton Road - Credit: Google Maps

Loddon Parish Council and 17 locals have written to SNC objected to the plans with one letter in support.

Many of the objections related to lost agricultural land, extra traffic, privacy and impact on local doctors and dentists.

One person who lives in Norton Road said: "I have heard that the school is full but obviously I presume there will be a report from the department for education regarding long term impact.

"There is currently no capacity at the dentist and it is exceptionally difficult to get an appointment at the doctor's surgery."

Another person from Norwich Road agreed, describing local services as "exhausted" adding that there are significant amounts of traffic on the road alongside the development, which will only bring more vehicles.

However, another person from St Christophers Close, Kirstead, wrote to say they welcomed the plans as a potential purchaser.

He said: "It is in a great location and close to all transport links. It is not breaking in character with the development opposite which sits on lower ground, therefore I see no issues."

