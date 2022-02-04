Massive new city centre student digs poised for approval

The former Richard Nash garage and showroom could become student accommodation under the plans to be heard next week - Credit: Archant

Plans for a massive new student development in the city are set to be given the green light by councillors next week.

A purpose-built student apartment block with a gym, cinema and entertainment space is set for the former Richard Nash showroom and garage in Normans Buildings, off Rouen Road.

Crosslane Student Developments wants to demolish the existing structure and build a complex of 141 studio bedrooms, in a building that would range in height from three storeys to nine storeys.

A 2019 CGI image of the new student accommodation which could be built in Rouen Road, Norwich - Credit: Crosslane Student Developments

The development would be car-free, with 54 doubled stack cycle racks within the building.

The proposals set to go before Norwich City Council on Thursday have been altered from a previous application which was drawn up in 2019.

Changes include a reduction in the height of the building by 1m, cutting five units from the plans, relocating bin and cycle storage and the removal of a roof terrace.

Ahead of the meeting, 35 letters of objection have been submitted to City Hall, 28 for the original application and seven for the revised plans. One letter of support was submitted.

Main concerns included light impacts on adjacent properties, the building being too tall and the lack of parking being “naive”.

Planning officers in their report about the scheme said residents would be ineligible for parking permits. They also pointed out there are already tall buildings in the area so that the ‘shadowing’ effects of the new build should be minimal.

Jamie Osborn, Green city and county councillor. - Credit: Jamie Osborn

Jamie Osborn, councillor for Mancroft Ward, has objected to the application, expressing fears the plans would lead to a loss of privacy for surrounding properties.

He said the structure would be out of character with the area and would have an impact on heritage buildings along nearby King Street - part of the city centre conservation area.

"I am therefore both concerned about the immediate impact of the proposed building on the heritage area, and also concerned that it could set a precedent for ever-higher buildings," he added.

Officers have recommended the plans be approved, calling it a “highly sustainable location”, and argue that the development should not have an unacceptable impact on heritage assets or neighbours.