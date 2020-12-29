News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Views sought on 1,300 new homes in landmark Garden Village

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:59 PM December 29, 2020   
The North of Lowestoft Garden Village relates to an area of land outlined in red on the aerial photograph.

The North of Lowestoft Garden Village relates to an area of land outlined in red on the aerial photograph. Picture: Suffolk County Council - Credit: Suffolk County Council

A landmark 'garden village' development earmarked for a coastal town has taken a significant step forward.

The vision for a new 1,300-home north of Lowestoft garden village will come under scrutiny in the New Year, as a consultation is launched from next week.

With a 'notice of public exhibition' leaflet being delivered to homes in the north Lowestoft area, Suffolk County Council is seeking views on the garden village.

The Suffolk County Council leaflet inviting people to view a virtual public exhibition for a Masterplan that will guide "future development of land known as the North of Lowestoft Garden Village."

The Suffolk County Council leaflet inviting people to view a virtual public exhibition for a Masterplan that will guide "future development of land known as the North of Lowestoft Garden Village." Picture: Suffolk County Council - Credit: Suffolk County Council

A website is set to go live from Monday, January 4, with the public encouraged to view a "virtual public exhibition regarding the production of a masterplan that will guide future development of land known as the North of Lowestoft Garden Village".

The North Of Lowestoft Consultation website, which goes 'live' on January 4.

The North Of Lowestoft Consultation website, which goes 'live' on January 4. Picture: www.northoflowestoft.co.uk/ - Credit: www.northoflowestoft.co.uk/

The land is allocated within the East Suffolk local plan, for mixed use development. 

In March 2019, the then Waveney Local Plan - which proposes more than 9,000 new homes and 5,000 new jobs - was adopted, with a new development within the Corton parish put forward.

Corton village sign, near Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass

Corton village sign, near Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass - Credit: James Bass

It stated: "The development of this area is a longer term ambition of the Local Plan and development is not expected to start until after 2026."

Most Read

  1. 1 Mixed reaction as changes to Tier 4 rules mean zoos can reopen
  2. 2 Which shops are open in Norwich's Chantry Place?
  3. 3 People urged not to let Covid 'run riot' as case rates rise
  1. 4 Snow and ice weather warning in place for parts of region
  2. 5 11 patients with coronavirus die at N&N over Christmas
  3. 6 Norfolk reports record number of coronavirus cases in one week
  4. 7 City venue could lose licence over Covid breach accusations
  5. 8 Abandoned cars re-emerge as water recedes on flood-hit road
  6. 9 Families say Christmas was ruined after days of power outages
  7. 10 Cliff fall partly demolishes pathway onto beach

Now, people can have their say as "a first consultation" runs from Monday for six weeks until February 15, as the county council seeks views before the production of a masterplan for the land.

The Suffolk County Council leaflet inviting people to view a virtual public exhibition for a Masterplan that will guide "future development of land known as the North of Lowestoft Garden Village."

The Suffolk County Council leaflet inviting people to view a virtual public exhibition for a Masterplan that will guide "future development of land known as the North of Lowestoft Garden Village." Picture: Suffolk County Council - Credit: Suffolk County Council

The site, measuring 175.4 acres (71 hectares) to the east of the A47 (formerly A12), features a residential development of about 1,300 homes, employment land, a new primary school and pre school, green infrastructure and a shopping centre.

A Suffolk County Council (SCC) spokesman said: "We have put forward an initial set of proposals for how we think key aspects of the garden village could look, including the locations for housing, the new school, open spaces, the area for employment land, and how the site is accessed by pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles.  

An initial concept of the potential land uses framework on what is being proposed for the North of Lowestoft Garden Village.

An 'initial concept of the potential land uses framework' on what is being proposed for the North of Lowestoft Garden Village. Picture: Suffolk County Council - Credit: Suffolk County Council

"It’s important to note that the consultation is about the design principles and proposals for the garden village."

Picture shows: Sea fog at CortonMandatory picture credit: Mike PageVarious images from Mike

Sea fog at Corton, as shown in Mike Page's book; Suffolk Coast from the air. Picture: Mike Page - Credit: Mike Page

With the proposed garden village potentially becoming the first of its kind in the Lowestoft and Waveney area, the county council spokesman said: "A garden village intends to provide large areas of green space, combined with strong links to the location it is in.

"Whilst also including a layout that looks to the future, allowing as many journeys as possible to be completed on foot or via other green methods such as cycling."

Picture shows: Sea Wall Repairs, CortonMandatory picture credit: Mike PageVarious images fro

Corton in Mike Page's Suffolk Coast from the air book. Picture: Mike Page - Credit: Mike Page

Visit www.northoflowestoft.co.uk

Lowestoft News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Body of missing man found in market town

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

People flee homes as river bursts banks for first time in 50 years

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon

Norfolk Weather

Storm Bella causes swathe of power cuts

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Nine flood warnings in place across Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus