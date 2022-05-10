Eco-homes approved despite fears it will impact countryside

Jensons Way in Whittington, pictured in July 2021. The new homes would go up on the land visible at the end of the drive. - Credit: Google

Plans for 10 eco-homes have been given the green light in a small west Norfolk village, despite concerns development would intrude into the countryside.

West Norfolk Council planning committee has approved an application for environmentally friendly homes on land off Methwold Road in Whittington, despite officers saying it should be rejected.

The site will be accessed via an existing drive called Jensons Way.

The field on which the ten homes would be built, seen from Whittington Hill in July 2021. - Credit: Google

The applicant is Conservative county councillor Tony White, who lives in Whittington and represents nearby Downham Market.

At a planning committee meeting on Monday, officers said it went against planning policy for countryside schemes, giving "rise to an adverse and overly urbanising impact" on the area and the two affordable homes in the plan were not enough to outweigh the harm.

Andrew Bennett, a neighbour and parish councillor, told the committee it would mean the “complete destruction" of one of the last remaining pieces of open countryside in Whittington.

However, Matt Sawyer an agent for the developer, said the scheme represented an exciting opportunity for the borough, which would help meet net-zero targets.

Mr Sawyer argued the houses were of a high quality due to their Passivhaus standard, which would see them use around 5pc of the fuel of a normal build.

Passivhauses are more airtight than normal housing, requiring less energy to heat and cool.

Councillors were split on the proposal.

Ward councillor Tom Ryves welcomed Passivhaus style builds but argued there was nothing visually exceptional about the design of the houses and said there was no community benefit, and that he has concerns about the speed of traffic on the B1112.

Chris Morley, a councillor on the committee, was also against the plan due to traffic concerns, asserting it would go against common sense to build in the area.

He said: “There are two affordable homes in here, where if they are truly affordable, people will be isolated because the area is unsustainable. You couldn’t walk a pram anywhere around here without putting your life and your baby in extreme danger."

However, Sandra Squire said the site was surrounded by other developments, including a factory nearby meaning it was not in the countryside.

The development was approved with extra conditions, including a guarantee on Passivhaus standard and electric vehicle charging points on every house.