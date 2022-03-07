Decision on 10 eco homes in west Norfolk village delayed

The field on which the ten homes would be built, seen from Whittington Hill in July 2021. - Credit: Google

Plans for 10 new eco homes in a west Norfolk village have been deferred so that highways officers at the county council can look at new designs for the development.

The scheme for the homes - which are proposed to be built to a ‘Passivhaus’ standard of insulation - was due to be discussed at a meeting of the borough council’s planning committee on Monday.

Concerns had been raised ahead of the meeting by the county council’s highways department, who had said they would object to the homes until a range of issues with the access, proposed roads and pavements had been addressed.

Jensons Way in Whittington, pictured in July 2021. The new homes would go up on the land visible at the end of the drive. - Credit: Google

The homes’ architect, Matt Sawyer, said last week that new designs had been submitted to resolve those concerns, but that the borough council had not displayed them online.

At the meeting on Monday, a council officer said the failure to consult with the highways department on the latest designs was “an error on our behalf”.

Members voted to defer their decision to allow highways officers more time to considered the latest iteration of the plan.