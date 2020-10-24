‘It’s like whoever built it was drunk’ - Family tell of new home horror after finding more than 50 snags

Rebecca Chrystal and David Mount, with their son Joseph Mount with a few of the snags found around their new home. Photo: Rebecca Chrystal

A couple who were left with more than 50 snags in their new home have criticised a developer after waiting more than two years for them to be fixed.

One of more than 50 snags at a Persimmons home on the Orchard Croft estate in Diss. Photo: Rebecca Chrystal

With a baby on the way, in 2018, Rebecca Chrystal, 39, and David Mount, 40, were looking forward to the next chapter of their lives in their newly built home on the Orchard Croft estate, in Diss.

But two years later, they have had an endless list of problems yet to be fixed and said the house isn’t worth the money they paid.

The couple moved in December 2018 and were one of the first 11 people to move on the estate, built by developers, Persimmons.

But within a month they had three double sided A4 bits of paper listing every snag in the house.

One of more than 50 snags at a Persimmons home on the Orchard Croft estate in Diss. Photo: Rebecca Chrystal

“For us it was our new home as a family, I was pregnant with my son at the time, so moving while pregnant wasn’t ideal. But it left me feeling really disappointed,” Ms Chrystal said.

With their now 17-month-old baby at home, Ms Chrystal said the last two years have taken a toll on her mental health and said that Persimmons need to be held accountable.

She said: “It’s like whoever built it was drunk and it was completely rushed.

“At the beginning I didn’t want to live here. I hated it. It left me in tears.

One of more than 50 snags at a Persimmons home on the Orchard Croft estate in Diss. Photo: Rebecca Chrystal

“But it’s not just us, a lot of people on the estate are angry at the state in which our homes have been left and the fact Persimmons feel it’s right to ignore our correspondence.

“They need to stop getting away with it and start building top quality homes.”

Since moving in, the couple have had around 20 call outs from Persimmons to assess or fix snags, which include:

• Uneven concrete flooring

Misaligned 'wonky walls'. Photo: Rebecca Chrystal

• Cracks in the ceiling

• Misaligned walls

• Pins and joints visible on stairs

• Bathroom flooring not stuck down

One of more than 50 snags at a Persimmons home on the Orchard Croft estate in Diss. Photo: Rebecca Chrystal

• Warped fencing panels outside

• Marks to posts, doors and paintwork

• Front door doesn’t fit its frame

• Poor quality turf

Poor quality grass turf. Photo: Rebecca Chrystal

A spokesman for Persimmon Homes Suffolk said: “We apologise sincerely for the inconvenience caused.

“Our customer care team have been in regular contact and remain committed to resolving the outstanding issues.

“All of our new homes come with a two-year Persimmon warrant plus a 10-year insurance backed warranty, ensuring every property is built to rigorously inspected standards and providing reassurance to customers that defects will be rectified under the guarantee.”

Rebecca Chrystal and David Mount, with their son Joseph Mount. Photo: Rebecca Chrystal

