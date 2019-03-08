Town without power following cable fault
PUBLISHED: 14:34 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 24 June 2019
Houses have been left without power following a cable fault.
According to UK Power Networks, houses in Beccles are currently without power due to a fault to an underground electricity cable.
The power cut was reported just after 12pm today (Monday) and is expected to be restored by the afternoon.
More than 50 homes and businesses in the NR34 9 area have been affected.