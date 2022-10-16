News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Firefighters tackle house blaze in Norfolk town

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:37 PM October 16, 2022
Updated: 2:38 PM October 16, 2022
Fire crews tackled a fire at a Flat in Norwich. Picture: Chris Bishop

The call came in at 12.28pm (October 16) with reports of a blaze within a property in Ulfkell Road.  - Credit: Archant

Fire crews were called to a house fire in Thetford.

The call came in at 12.28pm on Sunday October 16 with reports of a blaze within a property in Ulfkell Road. 

Norfolk fire crews from Thetford, East Harling and Attleborough were called to the scene.

An appliance from Bury St Edmunds also attended.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used main and hose reel jets to tackle the blaze.

There are not believed to be any injuries.

Crews remain at the scene.



Thetford News

