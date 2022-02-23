Fire crews tackle house blaze in King's Lynn

Breaking

People are being asked to avoid a residential area of King's Lynn while fire crews tackle a house blaze.

Fire crews from King's Lynn, Massingham, Heacham, Downham Market, Sandringham, Wisbech and March were called to the scene in Raby Avenue at 1.34pm.

Police are also in attendance and a road closure is in place between Edma Road and Loke Road roundabout.

Fire crews attend blaze at home in North Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

