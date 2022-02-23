News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fire crews tackle house blaze in King's Lynn

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:14 PM February 23, 2022
Raby Avenue fire, King's Lynn

Fire crews attend blaze at home in North Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

People are being asked to avoid a residential area of King's Lynn while fire crews tackle a house blaze. 

Fire crews from King's Lynn, Massingham, Heacham, Downham Market, Sandringham, Wisbech and March were called to the scene in Raby Avenue at 1.34pm.

Police are also in attendance and a road closure is in place between Edma Road and Loke Road roundabout.

Raby Avenue fire, King's Lynn

Fire crews attend blaze at home in North Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Norfolk Live News
King's Lynn News

