WATCH: House fire breaks out in Norwich

Two fire crews attended a blaze on Magdalen Street. Picture: Matt Barnes Archant

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in a home near Anglia Square in Norwich.

Two fire crews were called to a fire in a home on Magdalen Street at 5.17pm today.

It is not clear at this stage what has caused the fire.

It is understood that no one has been hurt in the incident.

Roads in the Anglia Square are have not been affected by the fire.

Firefighters remain on the scene while investigations continue.