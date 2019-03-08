Video
WATCH: House fire breaks out in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 18:10 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:23 09 October 2019
Firefighters are tackling a blaze in a home near Anglia Square in Norwich.
Firecrews are currently on the scene near Anglia Square. Picture: Matt Barnes
Two fire crews were called to a fire in a home on Magdalen Street at 5.17pm today.
It is not clear at this stage what has caused the fire.
The fire was reported at 5.17pm this evening. Picture: Matt Barnes
It is understood that no one has been hurt in the incident.
Roads in the Anglia Square are have not been affected by the fire.
Firefighters remain on the scene while investigations continue.