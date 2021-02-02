Crews tackle house fire in Norwich

Published: 10:51 PM February 2, 2021 Updated: 11:00 PM February 2, 2021

Emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Norwich.

Emergency services are on the scene of a house fire in Norwich.

The fire is at a property in Langley Walk, Norwich.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed three fire crews from Earlham, Carrow and Sprowston, were at the scene after receiving reports of a domestic building fire shortly before 9.30pm.

A fire service spokesman said: "Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots."

Crews left the scene at 10.40pm.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said officers were called at 9.42pm this evening to assist the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, following reports that a house was on fire.

Temporary road closures are in place on Russell Street, to Heigham Street, while emergency services work at the scene.