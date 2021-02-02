Crews tackle house fire in Norwich
Emergency services are on the scene of a house fire in Norwich.
The fire is at a property in Langley Walk, Norwich.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed three fire crews from Earlham, Carrow and Sprowston, were at the scene after receiving reports of a domestic building fire shortly before 9.30pm.
A fire service spokesman said: "Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots."
Crews left the scene at 10.40pm.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said officers were called at 9.42pm this evening to assist the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, following reports that a house was on fire.
Temporary road closures are in place on Russell Street, to Heigham Street, while emergency services work at the scene.
