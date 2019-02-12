22 appliances sent to battle blaze in the early hours of the morning

Fire crews were called to a suspected house fire near Beccles. Picture: PHIL KING Archant

Fire crews were called out to a suspected house fire in the early hours of the morning.

Firefighters attended the scene on Common Road in Aldeby, near Beccles, at 3.55am on Monday, March 4.

Crews from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Beccles and Bungay attended using hoses to put out the blaze.

Because it was reported as a house fire 11 appliances attended from Norfolk with a further 11 from Suffolk.

Upon arrival it was discovered that a shed had caught fire.

No-one is believed to have been hurt.