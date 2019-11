Fire breaks out at Norwich home

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a home on Vale Green in Norwich. Photo: Google Archant

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze at a home in Norwich.

You may also want to watch:

The fire at a home on Vale Green, near Sloughbottom Park, started at around 5.35am today (Friday, November 22), and appliances from Earlham, Sprowston and Carrow were called.

Crew wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

Officers were stood down at around 6am.